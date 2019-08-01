Inlet Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,157,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

