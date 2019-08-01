Inlet Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Chubb by 867.8% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 5.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Chubb by 12.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,313,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.55.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $283,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $1,522,248.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,473,795.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,696 shares of company stock worth $50,281,372 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $152.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $154.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

