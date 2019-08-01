Inlet Private Wealth LLC Makes New $382,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $102.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

In related news, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $126.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $135.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

