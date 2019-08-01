Inlet Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 17,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.21. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Western Digital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.76.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

