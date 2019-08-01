Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $48.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Innophos an industry rank of 225 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

IPHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Innophos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Innophos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Innophos stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 184,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $537.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.41. Innophos has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $191.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.90 million. Innophos had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innophos will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Innophos by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 905,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 178,826 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Innophos by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 612,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after buying an additional 177,149 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Innophos by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 193,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 136,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Innophos by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,925,000 after buying an additional 131,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Innophos by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 109,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

