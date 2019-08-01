Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.21

Innovative Designs Inc (OTCMKTS:IVDN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.31. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get Innovative Designs alerts:

Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Innovative Designs had a negative return on equity of 59.78% and a negative net margin of 244.09%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

About Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN)

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and INSULTEX house wrap products for the building construction industry.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.