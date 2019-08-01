Insider Buying: istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Major Shareholder Acquires $166,050.00 in Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.21 per share, with a total value of $166,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,675,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,621,864.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get istar alerts:

On Wednesday, July 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.17 per share, with a total value of $165,850.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.21 per share, with a total value of $166,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $158,850.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.41 per share, with a total value of $162,050.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $163,650.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.53 per share, with a total value of $157,650.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.08 per share, with a total value of $155,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.95 per share, with a total value of $154,750.00.

STAR stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.91 million, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.70. istar Inc has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. istar had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. istar’s revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that istar Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised istar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised istar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of istar by 2.3% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 52,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of istar by 9.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of istar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of istar by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of istar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for istar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for istar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.