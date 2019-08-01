Insider Buying: Metalstech Ltd (ASX:MTC) Insider Buys 773,155 Shares of Stock

Metalstech Ltd (ASX:MTC) insider Gino D’Anna bought 773,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$773,155.00 ($548,336.88).

ASX:MTC remained flat at $A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,084 shares of the company traded hands. Metalstech Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of A$0.11 ($0.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.02.

Get Metalstech alerts:

About Metalstech

MetalsTech Limited explores for and develops lithium and cobalt deposits in Canada. Its flagship property is the Cancet lithium project located approximately 185 km east of La Grande and bisected by the Trans Taiga Highway with high voltage power near the project. The company's portfolio comprises nine lithium projects located in Quebec, which include 898 mining claims covering an area of approximately 47,274 hectares.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Metalstech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalstech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.