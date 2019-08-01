Insider Buying: USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) VP Buys 2,975 Shares of Stock

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) VP Zachary B. King acquired 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $24,633.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 154,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.47. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $133.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.20 million. USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in USA Truck by 21.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 35,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in USA Truck by 213.6% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 271,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 184,736 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in USA Truck by 13.8% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 29,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in USA Truck by 45.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USAK shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of USA Truck from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. USA Truck presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

