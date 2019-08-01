Insider Selling: Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Chairman Sells 780 Shares of Stock

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Chairman John Wade Alexander sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $12,402.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 351,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,581,106.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Wade Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, John Wade Alexander sold 2,400 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $38,184.00.

NASDAQ:NFBK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.46. 125,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.55. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $789.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. Analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northfield Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 48,257 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 1,200.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 77,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 43,441 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFBK shares. TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

