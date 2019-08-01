Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Hits $0.0209 on Top Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $3.04 million and $162,815.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.16 or 0.05776806 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00045806 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000188 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000946 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

INSTAR is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.