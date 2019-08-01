Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.07. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 1,573 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Insignia Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a market cap of $11.59 million, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter.

Insignia Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

