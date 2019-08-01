Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.30 million.

NASDAQ INSM traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.24. 4,761,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,853. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.82. Insmed has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $33.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $10,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Insmed by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,630,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,107,000 after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,020,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

