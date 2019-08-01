Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Earnings Results

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 136.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Shares of NSP traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.71. The stock had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,686. Insperity has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $144.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.03, for a total value of $1,140,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,500,489.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $3,513,210. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

