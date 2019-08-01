Insureum Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Insureum token can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinZest and CoinBene. During the last week, Insureum has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Insureum has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $11,456.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00280825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.17 or 0.01420344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00114950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum’s genesis date was March 20th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,040,833 tokens. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto.

Buying and Selling Insureum

Insureum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

