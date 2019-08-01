Intelsat (NYSE:I) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Intelsat (NYSE:I) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $509.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Intelsat’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intelsat updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

I stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 59,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,858. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.37. Intelsat has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.40.

I has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intelsat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intelsat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

