Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Director H John Greeniaus Sells 44,396 Shares

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,021,995.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.25. 3,232,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007,868. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

