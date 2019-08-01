Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Issues Earnings Results

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intersect ENT updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.13. 324,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,846. The company has a market capitalization of $619.69 million, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.71. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XENT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Swann downgraded Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised Intersect ENT from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Svb Leerink downgraded Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.39.

In other news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $297,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan P. Stimson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $146,483.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $695,518. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 528,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after acquiring an additional 138,780 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

