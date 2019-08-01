Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) Holdings Increased by Private Vista LLC

Private Vista LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,327 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Private Vista LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Vista LLC owned about 1.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,308,000 after purchasing an additional 276,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,190,000 after purchasing an additional 405,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 362,548 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 518,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 124.9% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 285,824 shares in the last quarter.

BSJK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.00. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.08. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $24.44.

