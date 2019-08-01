Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.84 and last traded at $98.84, 458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.47.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PWC)

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

