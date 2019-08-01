Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.75

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 85562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGF. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,595,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PGF)

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

