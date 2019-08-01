Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) Shares Down 0%

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) shares traded down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $24.89, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.81% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.