IOStoken Trading Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, IOStoken has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One IOStoken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, OTCBTC and Vebitcoin. IOStoken has a total market capitalization of $332.92 million and $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $594.50 or 0.05693015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045318 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000277 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000933 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

IOStoken Token Profile

IOST is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOStoken’s official website is iost.io. The official message board for IOStoken is medium.com/@iostoken. IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOStoken

IOStoken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, BitMart, Kucoin, WazirX, Zebpay, GOPAX, DigiFinex, CoinBene, Huobi, Bitkub, OKEx, BitMax, Cobinhood, IDAX, Bithumb, Upbit, Livecoin, DragonEX, Koinex, OTCBTC, Coineal, Kyber Network, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BigONE, DDEX, HitBTC, ABCC, IDEX, Vebitcoin, Hotbit, Binance, CoinZest and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOStoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOStoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

