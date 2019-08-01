Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Wedbush

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $20.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.15.

Shares of IRWD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,510. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.68.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Consylman sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $42,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Halley E. Gilbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,555 shares of company stock valued at $259,589. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,505,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,108,000 after acquiring an additional 852,356 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $19,568,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,712,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,184,000 after acquiring an additional 94,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 425.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,814 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

