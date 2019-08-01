iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) is Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s 7th Largest Position

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 208.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,596 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned about 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,376,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 155.8% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 97,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.95. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $95.94.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.