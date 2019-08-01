iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Increased by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 16.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 124,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,341,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 161,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,852,088 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.35.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.