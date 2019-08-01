iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Boosted by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $72.19. 462,961 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.72. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.