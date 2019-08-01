iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 225.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $71.56 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72.

