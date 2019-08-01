iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $176.31. 20,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,719. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.09. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $137.45 and a 52-week high of $177.70.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.