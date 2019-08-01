iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $175.51 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.45 and a fifty-two week high of $177.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.09.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

