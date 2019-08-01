iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Trimmed by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 54,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,561,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.48. 4,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,518. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.49 and a fifty-two week high of $185.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.60.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.