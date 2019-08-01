iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Lessened by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,750.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $115.24 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

