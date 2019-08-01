ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G (BMV:HEWG) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G (BMV:HEWG) traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $513.00 and last traded at $26.48, 2,506 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 5,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G by 26,958.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,299,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 1,294,259 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ISHARES TR/ISHARES CY HEDGED MSCI G by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,175,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,493,000 after buying an additional 201,967 shares during the last quarter.

