Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1,628.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Tech Square Trading LP bought a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,274,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47. Itau Unibanco has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $10.80.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. On average, analysts predict that Itau Unibanco will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 7.46%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

