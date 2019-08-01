ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:ITOCY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,586. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.62. ITOCHU CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $40.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get ITOCHU CORP/ADR alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 6.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 945,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,933 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 27.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.