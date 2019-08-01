Jag Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 68.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 787.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.62.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $167.48 and a fifty-two week high of $247.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.634 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

