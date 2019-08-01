Jag Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,264 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,769,000. CoStar Group accounts for about 1.9% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CoStar Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,256,000 after purchasing an additional 103,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,490,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 24,210 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.64, for a total transaction of $15,219,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 315 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.23, for a total transaction of $174,267.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,458 shares of company stock worth $19,757,965 over the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $618.25. 1,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 83.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.97. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $315.85 and a 12 month high of $638.16.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $343.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.71 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.60.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.