Jag Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Gartner by 0.4% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Gartner by 2,278.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,079,000 after buying an additional 82,608 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gartner by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,033,000 after buying an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gartner by 1.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,913,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 16.2% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 97,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 6,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $982,082.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,581.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total value of $634,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,573.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,610 shares of company stock worth $2,103,725 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $139.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,183. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $120.89 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. Gartner had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Gartner from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.