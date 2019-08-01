Jag Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,768 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,061,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

NYSE:ZEN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.79. 21,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,204. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -88.14 and a beta of 1.52. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.92.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.47 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

In other Zendesk news, SVP Norman Gennaro sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $66,384.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total transaction of $456,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,001.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,561 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.