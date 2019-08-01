Jag Capital Management LLC Invests $4.08 Million in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,627,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,596,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,162,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,923,000 after acquiring an additional 112,797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,685 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,655,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,165,000 after acquiring an additional 365,288 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,818,000 after acquiring an additional 183,255 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.36. The stock had a trading volume of 92,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,478. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -792.89 and a beta of 1.13. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $73.71.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $4,283,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $519,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,077 shares of company stock worth $5,643,290 in the last 90 days. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.