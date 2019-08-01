Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 36,821 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,701,899,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 26,075.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,570 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 673.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,400,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,620 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,521,850,000 after acquiring an additional 720,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,097,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,498,000 after acquiring an additional 648,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.49 on Thursday, hitting $276.76. 923,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.09. The company has a market cap of $287.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $283.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

In related news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,921 shares of company stock valued at $37,322,422 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $254.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

