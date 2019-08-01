Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 494 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,274,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,871,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,676 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 18.4% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,024,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $807,358,000 after acquiring an additional 459,983 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,551,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $716,081,000 after acquiring an additional 29,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,711,576 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $624,275,000 after acquiring an additional 92,548 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,830.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,503 shares of company stock worth $22,030,331. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,504. The company has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Stephens set a $131.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

