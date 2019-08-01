Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.53.

JHG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $25.50 to $23.55 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America set a $24.00 price target on Janus Henderson Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.56 to $35.11 in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHG traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,088,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,510. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $525.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.37 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

