JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.23

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 8064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. It offers domestic and international air transport services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related businesses. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of approximately 230 aircraft.

