Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €32.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JEN. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.64 ($35.63).

Shares of JEN stock opened at €25.45 ($29.59) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €22.02 ($25.60) and a fifty-two week high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a 50 day moving average of €26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.76.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

