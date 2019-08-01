JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

JJJ Advisors Inc. cut its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index accounts for about 0.9% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 2,271.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 441.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Shares of FNDF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.16. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,058. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74.

