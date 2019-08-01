JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $15.35 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 7.2% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. JJJ Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $15,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 970.1% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $57.03. 10,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,457. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.58. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $57.53.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

