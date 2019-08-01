John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.977291-1.977291 billion.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wellington Shields downgraded John Bean Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

NYSE:JBT traded down $6.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,957. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.10. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $66.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.38.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total transaction of $183,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,696.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $34,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.