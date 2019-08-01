John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Shares Down 0.7%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.64, approximately 5,549 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 20,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 20.5% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 140,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 30.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile (NYSE:JHS)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

