JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $235.00

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $204.70 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.28.

LHX stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.67. The stock had a trading volume of 632,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $123.24 and a 12-month high of $211.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 27.13%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,209,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,094,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

